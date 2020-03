These watch guts from Casio can receive radio synchronisation signals from six transmitters around the world every hour at the 55-minute mark—if the individual holes in the gear sprockets don't line up in precisely the exact position as measured by a 16Hz blinking LED and a phototransistor, the watch adjusts accordingly. The first Tough Movement watch, the G-Shock GS-1200, will be available in Japan for US$388. [Tech ON via Oh Gizmo]