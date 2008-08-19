Casio PCP-1200 Photo Printer Has 7-Inch Touchscreen, Keyboard for Some Reason

This new photo-printer from Casio is one mixed-up gizmo: As well as standard photo-printing functions, it's got a 7-inch touchscreen and a full keyboard. So is it a mini computer with printer aspirations, or a printer with computing aspirations? Hard to say, but it's supposedly able to edit the photos you pop in from a memory card or mobile phone, and produce custom greetings cards, calendars and the like. And it comes with hundreds of built-in stamps and illustrations. You'd better be seriously into DIY greetings though: the PCP-1200 costs a whacking US$500 in Japan. [Far East Gizmos]