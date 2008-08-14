Casio G-Shocks Updated In Crazy Colours

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If those all-terrain Casio watches were too rich for your blood, fret not: There's a slew of new G-Shocks that look good and are pretty cheap. Up there are the Baby-Gs, which come in some wild bright colours with a patent leather look, have the cool reflective back, and are water resistant to 100 meters. They also come in black and white with pink faces and run US$80. See the gadgety Glides and the remixed retro styles down below.

The Glides are the heavy duty models in the new lineup. They are 200M water resistant, have a Moon Age Indicator and Tide Graph along with the usual G-Shock features. The black, white and red are US$100; the teal, a special collaboration with Hawaiian brand In4mation costs US$110.

Casio updated the classic 5600s and 6900s with a bunch of slick colorways. The 5600 is now available in black with red face and yellow with blue face, and the 6900s round out the rest in black/green, pink/white, white/blue, and blue/black. They contain all the regular G-Shock features, but are also 200M water resistant if you want to dive deep. All of these pieces will set you back $90, and everything is out now. [Casio]

