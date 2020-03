Seriously, this steampunk thing is getting out of hand. Like with this Casio G-Shock G8100A-5 wristwatch. They took a Casio watch, slapped on some bronze paint, and now everyone and their steam-powered mechanical dog is calling it steampunk. Enough! If you're going to charge US$100 for a bronze-coloured watch and have people start calling it steampunk, it had damn well better come powered by a miniature lever-pulling version of K.W. Jeter. [Casio via OhGizmo]