Casio Exilim W63CA 8-Megapixel Super Japanese Camera Phone Hits FCC For Some Reason

The super Japanese Exilim W63CA mobile phone has hit the FCC, which comes with a flip body and an 8-megapixel camera. Casio's taking the same tactic Sony Ericsson does with their Cyber-shot mobile phones and placing a camera brand on a high-end camera phone, hopefully to advance both the phone and the camera brand in the US. Engadget says the phone should have an 800x480 pixel screen, but chances are it's not going to actually come here on any provider—most likely it's being certified as to not give Americans radiation poisoning when the Japanese come here on vacation. [FCC via Engadget via Boing Boing Gadgets]