Casio Adds to Exilim Digicam Range: Z300, Z250 and Z85

Casio's just added three new cams to its range of Exilims: The EX-Z300 and EX-Z250 both have the new Exilim Engine 3.0 processor inside, which should make them faster and suffer less noise than previous cams creating ""beautiful imagery" according to Casio. The Z300 has a 1/2.3-inch 10-megapixel CCD and wide-angle zoom lens, while the Z250 has a smaller 1/2.5-inch CCD with just 9-megapixels. Though the Z85 lacks the new engine, it's more intended for beginner "point and shoot" photographers with a very pared-down "easy" mode, but it's still got 9-megapixels and a ten-person face recognition mode. All three will be out in October for US$350 for the Z300, US$250 for the Z250 and US$180 for the Z85. Press release below.

DOVER, NJ, AUGUST 20, 2008 — Casio America, Inc., in conjunction with it's parent company, Casio Computer Co., Ltd. today announced the release of three new high-profile additions to its EXILIM family of digital cameras. The 10.1 effective megapixel EXILIM Zoom EX-Z300 and the 9.1 effective megapixel EXILIM Zoom EX-Z250 both deliver beautiful high resolution images and outstanding functionality made possible by a new Casio imaging engine for high speed image processing. The 9.1 effective megapixel EXILIM Zoom EX-Z85 camera features a stylish design and is packed with the kind of innovative features users have come to expect from Casio.

EX-Z300 and EX-Z250 combine high resolution and high speed image processing to produce beautiful photos of people and night scenes

Thanks to Casio's new EXILIM Engine 3.0*, these two cameras produce beautiful image quality with low noise and moiré. Both are high resolution models, boasting excellent resolving power and offering precise, smooth rendering of images. The image processing speed and power of Casio's new engine make possible entirely new functions that deliver fantastic photos of people's faces, night scenes and other subjects that have challenged photographers for years. These cameras automatically detect and correct for difficult situations, such as night scene photography where camera shake could be a problem, or backlit subjects where faces often come out too dark. This all means that users get great, well-balanced photos of family and friends against any background with no more worry than it takes to press the shutter button.

* EXILIM Engine 3.0: This is an image processing module that packages a new, dedicated high speed image processing CPU (central processing unit) with the high performance CPU used to date. Digital cameras are constantly developing and evolving new levels of "beautiful imagery" and "convenient shooting functions." This new module quickly processes complex images, making it possible for customers to shoot and view wonderful photos with simplicity and ease.

These cameras also feature a Makeup function that creates beautiful photographs of people's faces: high end image processing can smooth skin and soften facial shadows caused by sunlight. The photographer gets to choose to apply such image processing at one of twelve levels, from weak through strong, and can shoot while checking the results of the effects in the LCD monitor. At last, a camera that brings out all the beauty of the human face, creating images worthy of holding onto for a lifetime.

EXILIM Zoom EX-Z85 — 9.1 effective megapixel camera with stylish design

The EX-Z85 comes with a Face Recognition function that can detect the presence of up to 10 people's faces and then give priority to the faces of pre-registered people for correct focus and exposure, and an Auto Shutter function, which automatically takes a photo the instant camera shake ceases, as well as a Movie button that lets users easily record widescreen movies. The design of the focus frame and the colour of the menu screen can be customised in accordance with each user's wishes. The EX-Z85 delivers high performance with a compact, stylish look.

"We are proud to welcome three new additions to the EXILIM family of sleek and attractive digital cameras," said Bill Heuer, Vice President of Casio's Digital Imaging Division. "The new EXILIM engine for high speed image processing takes these point-and-shoot digital cameras to a new level of functionality."

The three new cameras will be available at retail in October in the following colors: The EX-Z300, MSRP $299.99, will be available in silver, black and pink; the EX-Z250, MSRP $249.99 will be available in silver and black and the EX-Z85, MSRP $179.99, will be available in brown and orange.