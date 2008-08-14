Casino Royale, a film from Sony Pictures, is going to be the title to hold the dubious honour of being first to double-dip on "Sony's" Blu-ray format. We're honestly surprised that it took this long. The US$39 October 21 release will have seven hours of extras that weren't in the original Blu-ray or DVD release, which may or may not be enough to get you to buy the same movie twice. Those of you hoping the already more expensive Blu-ray format would have gotten studios on the "release once" method should really tone down your optimism a little bit. [Hollywood Newsroom - Thanks Christopher!]

Update: adaorardor points out that Full Metal Jacket was actually the first to double-dip. Thanks!