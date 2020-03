If you are a vegetarian, avert your eyes. If you are a carnivore, go and buy the biggest, bloodiest cut of meat you can find and slap it on one of these "Bloody Board" carving boards. As you cut into the tender, juicy flesh, the precious blood will collect in the grooves and pool up in the heart-shaped chamber. Its kind of like art—raw, primal, delicious art. Available for US$34. [Atypyk]