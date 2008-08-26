Canon's New Pixma Multifunction Printers Aimed At Creative Types

I always look at new printer releases as the wholemeal bread in my daily gadget sandwich - sure it probably does my body (and Giz) good to add that healthy mix of natural printer fibre to the daily gadget diet, but really, it's boring - there's very little flavour.

But for whatever reason (probably the fact that I currently need a new printer), but the new Pixma MP980 looks pretty appealing to me. They've shrunk it down from the previous model, there's wireless built in, plus it scans and prints photos from negatives. And while all of those features have been around for what seems like aeons, the new environmentally friendly packaging, compact body and 2-way paper feeding have me begrudgingly reaching for my wallet.

But before I do, I'll be testing this sucker out to tell you whether it's worth the money when it launches in October.Of course, if the 980 doesn't tickle your fancy, Canon have also launched about a bajillion new Pixma printers to cater to every walk of life, so there may be something else in it for you. Here are the three (yes three!) press releases...

Sydney, 26 August 2008: When life calls for a creative break, turn to the new line of PIXMA Advanced all-in-one printers, the PIXMA MP630 and MP980 and MP620. Canon's new range of PIXMA Advanced printers helps people reach their creative potential through applications such as t-shirt transfers, CD/DVD prints, calendars, origami and colourful posters - all in a few easy steps. Now with faster prints and exciting new features, PIXMA printers are more versatile than ever. Smart and Sustainable Printing New Advanced printers for the PIXMA brand help keep precious photo memories alive for a lifetime with PIXMA's ChromaLife100+ technology, which combines dye-based inks and new Canon photo paper for vibrant images that last 300 years in a photo album. The Advanced printer models have also been redesigned to save space around the house with more convenient, compact paper feeding units and an adjusted rear tray. PIXMA products minimise resource consumption by using recycled plastics and less packaging. Smaller body sizes and reduced packaging also reduce carbon emissions in the transportation phase. New PIXMA printers are produced under very stringent ISO14001 environmental guidelines and have been Energy Star certified, helping to save money on home electricity bills and further reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The PIXMA range offers a Quick Start function to reduce standby energy consumption, while functions such as double-sided printing and document shrinking to fit multiple pages on one sheet reduce paper consumption. Canon makes recycling ink tanks easy through the nationwide Cartridges 4 Planet Ark program. "People will get the most out of their document and photo printing from our PIXMA advanced all-in-one printers, which are produced with a more sustainable future in mind," said K.C Lu, Senior Brand Manager - PIXMA, Consumer Imaging Products Group, Canon Australia. "From creative colour prints and easily accessible wireless connections, to paper-saving options, this Advanced range is where PIXMA's endless possibilities truly begin." All-in-One Advantage Turn off the computer and print directly from your camera with PictBridge technology and built-in card reader. With only one click, the Auto Scan mode detects documents or photos and scans using the appropriate settings before saving the file as either a pdf or jpeg. Photo editing software is easy-to-use, thanks to brand new features such as free rotation of objects when viewing on computer, Auto Photo Fix to brighten photos and Easy-PhotoPrint EX for a diversity of print options, such as calendars and creative layouts. Canon PIXMA MP630 - Saves the Day with Quality Prints Building on the momentum of the highly popular MP610 heritage, convenience is top-of-mind with the PIXMA MP630, the newest hero model in a line of exceptional all-in-one printers. The PIXMA MP630 ensures superior results thanks to high-quality 9600 dpi printing for photos, CD/DVD labels and other creative materials. Conserve resources and with Automatic double-sided printing. Canon PIXMA MP980 - Get the Most from your All-in-One Printer The top-of-line PIXMA MP980 is the definitive wireless printer that allows for quick prints, copies and scans from anywhere in the house. Lab quality photos and quality documents feature an exceptional 9600 dpi resolution, while scans reach 4800 dpi. A large 3.5-inch TFT colour viewing screen helps preview prints and scans, while Auto Photo Fix creates desired photo quality for printing. When looking to create a more classic photo look, the MP980 now features grey ink effects, which reduces graininess and produces a neutral grey tone. Digitally archive old family photos by scanning or printing photos from 35mm negatives, positives and slides. Canon PIXMA MP620 - Print Anywhere, Anyhow Print or scan from any room in the house, thanks to Wireless LAN on the brand new PIXMA MP620. The sharpest images are guaranteed with 9600 dpi prints and 2400 dpi scans, while an Easy-Scroll Wheel and Quick Start functions add convenience. Preview important prints and scans on the large 2.5-inch TFT colour screen. Key Features of the PIXMA MP630, MP980 and MP620: Environmental life cycle - carbon-limiting standards, Quick Start Wireless LAN - print from anywhere in the house (MP620 and MP980) Compact body -round design provides an elegant and compact look Creative prints - t-shirt transfers, posters, CD/DVD labels, calendars ChromaLife100+ - photos that last a lifetime. Photo lab quality - prints up to 9600 dpi PictBridge Technology and memory card reader - computer-free photo printing Auto Photo Fix - red eye removal features 2-Way Paper Feeding - Capable of handling plain and photo paper at once 5-6 individual ink tanks - save money on replacing only the colour that runs out Easy-Scroll Wheel - quicker function selection Pricing and Availability The Canon PIXMA MP630 and PIXMA MP620 are available from September and the PIXMA MP980 from October through Canon dealers nationally. For more information customers can contact Canon on 1800 021 167, or visit the website at canon.com.au.

Sydney, 26 August 2008: Creating vibrant photos and documents is now easier and more affordable than ever with Canon's new range of PIXMA inkjet printers. The stylish PIXMA iP4600, iP3600 and iP1900 make home printing quick and easy and offer endless printing possibilities. "The PIXMA brand continues to support convenient printing for people looking to get the highest quality results at an affordable price," said K.C Lu, Senior Brand Manager - PIXMA, Consumer Imaging Products Group, Canon Australia. "These new single-function models continue to improve the PIXMA range and help users enjoy their printing experience with our brand." Printing Effectively Canon's new PIXMA printers feature more compact, sleek designs to integrate with the home environment, while smaller paper feeding units and adjusted rear trays on all three new models make handling easier. Precious family memories are in safe hands thanks to PIXMA's Chromalife100+ technology. ChromaLife100+ combines dye-based inks and new Canon photo paper for ultra long-lasting, vibrant images with an archival life of up to 300 years when stored in a photo album. Photo editing provides more options with PIXMA printers, featuring software functions such as free rotation of objects when viewing, Auto Photo Fix to brighten photos and Easy-PhotoPrint EX for a diversity of print options, such as calendars and creative layouts. PIXMA and the Environment Supporting Canon's commitment to sustainability, PIXMA printers are designed to minimise environmental impact throughout the product lifecycle. PIXMA products minimise resource consumption by using recycled plastics and less packaging. Smaller body sizes and reduced packaging also reduce carbon emissions in the transportation phase. New PIXMA printers also have been approved under very stringent ISO14001 environmental guidelines and have been Energy Star certified, helping to save money on home electricity bills and further reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The PIXMA range offers a quick-start function to reduce standby energy consumption, while functions such as double-sided printing and document shrinking to fit multiple pages on one sheet reduce paper consumption. Canon makes recycling ink tanks easy through the nationwide Cartridges 4 Planet Ark program. Canon PIXMA iP4600 - Versatile Prints from Hero Model Bring documents and photos to the top level of print quality with the iP4600, which can deliver high-speed results and 9600 dpi resolution. The PIXMA iP4600 is an advanced, yet affordable five-colour model that helps save money with individual ink tanks, which allow replacement of individual colours. Save paper with the automatic double-sided printing feature and enjoy effortless document and photo printing from two different trays with 2-way paper feeding. The PIXMA iP4600 allows users to share borderless 4x6 photos from a PC in 20 seconds and print creative DVD/CD labels onto discs for friends. When not in front of a computer, PictBridge technology conveniently delivers photos directly from your digital camera. Canon PIXMA iP3600 - Compact and Convenient When you're ready for a superb single-function document and photo printer, the PIXMA iP3600 provides faster, more impressive prints at 9600 dpi resolution. The PIXMA iP3600 offers print speeds of 26ppm for black and white and 17ppm for colour documents. Two-way paper feeding means that time is saved when changing between printing photos and documents, and direct photo printing from digital cameras is simple courtesy of plug-and-print PictBridge technology. Canon PIXMA iP1900 - Home Printing Has Never Been Easier Enjoy crisp-looking documents and quick photos in around one minute with the entry-level PIXMA iP1900. Boasting 4800 dpi print resolution, the PIXMA iP1900 is a stay-at-home photo solution offering lab-quality photo images with borderless paper up to A4 size - all from the comfort of home. Key Features of the PIXMA iP4600, iP3600 and iP1900: Compact Body - new designs provide elegant and compact look ChromaLife100+ - photos that last a lifetime Sustainable Life Cycle - meeting environmental standards, Auto double-sided printing(iP4600) Lab-Quality Photos - prints up to 9600 dpi (iP4600/iP3600) Auto Photo Fix - red eye removal and photo clarity features Pricing and Availability The Canon PIXMA iP3600 (RRP TBC) and PIXMA iP4600 (RRP TBC) are available September, and PIXMA iP1900 (RRP $59.00) is available now through Canon dealers nationally. For more information customers can contact Canon on 1800 021 167, or visit the website at canon.com.au.