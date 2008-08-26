Canon's E1 Digital Camera is Shiny, Curvy, in Baby Pink and Blue

Canon's clearly trying to add a certain girly appeal to some of its latest digital cameras, since compared to the gruff, black 50D the upcoming E1 is particularly curvy and comes in vanilla, powder blue and baby pink. It's no optical slouch though, despite its simple looks, with 10-megapixels, 4x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation, macro mode, ISO80-1600 (with 3200 scene mode) and a 2.5-inch TFT display. It also takes AA batteries for convenience and weighs just 158g. Available in September for around $200. [Canon]