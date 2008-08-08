Canon Vixia HF11, HG20 and HG21 Camcorders Priced For U.S., Getting Solid Early Reviews

Three new Canon cams including the successor to the HF10, one of last year's best AVCHD 'corders, are now officially bound for the U.S. after details hit in Japan a few weeks back. Camcorderinfo.com has already gotten their hands on an HF11 review unit, and liked what they saw—full HD capture at 1920x1080, dual flash storage options and image stabilisation shipping this month for US$1,200. The hard disk based HG20 and HG21 round out the new lineup.

Camcorderinfo.com is digging the HF11, but since the HF10 was released only 8 months ago, you can probably save some cash if the updated specs aren't important:

There's little difference between the Canon HF10 and Canon HF11. The big, advertised improvement in the new generation is an increased bitrate, up from 17Mbps to 24Mbps. This makes Canon the first to produce a consumer camcorder to reach the bitrate ceiling on the AVCHD codec. When we tested the camcorders, side-by-side, in the lab and out of the lab, we were hard-pressed to see much of a difference. The average shooter will not notice anything. The HF10's performance was pretty hard to top to begin with. The second upgrade is internal memory, increasing from 16GB to 32GB of non-removable solid state capacity. This could be a value save if you don't already own a few SD/SDHC cards. If you do, you can probably save money by buying the HF10.

