How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Canon Patents Leak More About Their Fuel Cell Technology

Last we heard, Canon had patented fuel cell technology that could use one fuel cell to power all of the various functions of a camera, no matter their required current. Canon's latest, more in-depth patent goes along with this first idea but takes the principle to the next level—one fuel cell will power the entire camera and all of its attached accessories, like a hotshoe flash. With the one battery/fuel cell philosophy, Canon promises "simplification of the electronic equipment system and improvement of power generation efficiency thereof." So it all sounds great, other than that "how much will these fuel cells actually cost" part of the equation and the "are they really better than rechargeable batteries?" issue. [patent via photographybay]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles