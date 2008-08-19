Canon has teamed with Amosu to blingify a limited edition series of Powershot cameras with 2.22 carats of diamonds to be pitched by the the lovely Maria Sharapova. They're not for sale, but you'll have a chance to win one of the five—which are valued at between US$10,000 and US$12,000 each—at an event Canon is calling "Canon Centre Court" in October. We're hoping we win and that the tennis champ personally delivers our prize. [Marketing Daily via Born Rich]
Canon And Sharapova Giving Away Blinged-Up Powershots Worth Over $10,000 Each
