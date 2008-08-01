How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Buy An iPhone On Virgin Mobile Now!

iphone 3g virgin.jpg

We confirmed that it was happening the other day, but you can now officially purchase an iPhone on Virgin, with a data plan worthy of the device.

To refresh your memory, Virgin are offering the phone in two flavours, both on 24 month contracts. The first costs $70 per month, includes 1GB of data, $520 worth of calls (with free calls to Virgin mobiles), free Voicemail, free text to virgin mobiles and call rates of 40c per 30 seconds (plus 40c flagfall) and 25c text messaging. And tha includes an 8GB iPhone.

The $100 per month plan gives you 5GB of data (which is probably more than you'll ever need), plus all the same call rates, and a 16GB iPhone thrown in for good measure. If you want a 16GB on the $70 plan, it's an extra $4 per month.

Considering that Virgin runs on the Optus network and runs rings around their data pricing, this could be the best option for all those data-hungry users out there. And Telstra's tweaked their pricing now as well, although it still doesn't come close to this.

But, as with all the networks, stocks are limited, so first in best dressed!

[Virgin Mobile]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles