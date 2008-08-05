Policewomen in Germany are getting another layer of protection thanks to a new bra that has been secretly tested for the last two months. I never thought about it before but it makes sense that a woman could still sustain life-threatening injuries when shot wearing a standard bullet-proof vest. Traditional bras can have metallic or plastic parts that could tear into flesh when impacted with a bullet. This new version features thick pads for protection and a blend of cotton, polyester, spandex and polyamide with no buttons or fasteners. That's all well and good, but my question is what about the guys? When are the bullet-proof boxes coming out? [Bild via Crunchgear]
Bullet-Proof Bras Being Issued to German Policewomen
Trending Stories Right Now
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.