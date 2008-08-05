Bullet-Proof Bras Being Issued to German Policewomen

Policewomen in Germany are getting another layer of protection thanks to a new bra that has been secretly tested for the last two months. I never thought about it before but it makes sense that a woman could still sustain life-threatening injuries when shot wearing a standard bullet-proof vest. Traditional bras can have metallic or plastic parts that could tear into flesh when impacted with a bullet. This new version features thick pads for protection and a blend of cotton, polyester, spandex and polyamide with no buttons or fasteners. That's all well and good, but my question is what about the guys? When are the bullet-proof boxes coming out? [Bild via Crunchgear]