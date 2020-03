Not that there's anything particularly wrong with the soft serve style of traditional CFLs, but we sort of love the overly cutesy nature of the Bulb 2.0, a compact fluorescent shaped lamp with the faux filament of a traditional incandescent lightbulb. It's both a nod to Edison in an era when his most famous invention is (thankfully) going obsolete, and, maybe more importantly, a way to finally stop our painful, compulsive CFL licking. [Formstark via Notcot]