Build Your Own Large Hadron Collider in 1.62 x 10^28 Easy Steps

Want to build the most complex machine human kind has ever produced? All you'll need is €6 billion, enough real estate to hold your 17-mile-long ring, a staff of international geniuses, and these plans (free!). The 115MB of documentation just made available by the Journal of Instrumentation has all you need to understand the inner workings of all the major LHC components, from the EMCAL super modules to the ionising gas straw tubes to the calorimeter end-caps. And the schematics within are, just like everything else large-hadron related, beautiful.

