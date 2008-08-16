Brunopasso: The Sports Car of Espresso Machines

Inspired by high-end Italian sports cars, designer Tadahito Ishibashi came up with the Brunopasso PD-1—an espresso machine that looks like it should be hauling arse down the highway. Outside of its sleek curves, the illusion is enhanced with dashboard-style gauges and a beechwood lever. But that is not where the similarities end—much like a sports car, the Brunopasso does not come cheap at US$850. With Ferrari putting their brand on everything from laptops to Segways these days, I'm sure they are kicking themselves for missing out on this one. [Brunopasso via Tuvie via DVICE]