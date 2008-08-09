Breathalyser Microphone Knows You're Wasted, and Not Just Because You're Singing Abba

While this might look like your standard, old-school tape recorder and microphone, it's actually a breathalyser. As I see it, it can be used in two ways. The first, is to trick drunks into getting a breathalyser by telling them you want to hear them sing. The problem with this method is that if someone is willing to sing into this thing, you already know they're wasted. The other use for this would be to have a singing contest, with extra points being awarded for how drunk you are. I mean, if you can sing well while drunk, you should get props, right? [Make]