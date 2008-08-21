Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

iPhone Copy and Paste Between Applications Is Here, But Not from Apple Well, it's a start...

Emily Isn't Real, But Would You Have Guessed? Wow. Virtual sex is starting to look a little bit more appealing, wouldn't you think?

Motorola Insider Blame Game: Engineers Shoved Designers Aside The only way to really settle this is a fight to the death. Sony Makes PSP-3000 Official And yet still no second analogue controller — I can't wait forever, Sony!

BlackBerry Bold Plagued by Same 3G Problems as iPhone Any local Bold users experiencing these problems?