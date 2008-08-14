Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Wednesday Night

Fire Damages Building at Apple's Cupertino HQ Hopefully it wasn't in the R&D lab...

Hubble Completes 100,000th Orbit, Takes Yet Another Breathtaking Photo That's a lot of orbits... And a very nice photo, to boot.

Oasis Table Starts & Ends Fishy Life With Sand Any product that lets you play virtual God is good in my book...

DVDX Homebrew Hack Brings Full Wii DVD Playback, Doesn't Require Modchip Awesome that it can be done, I guess, but does anyone really want DVD playback for their Wii? Who would use it?

Giz Explains: The Magic Behind Touchscreens If you ever wondered how your iPhone could do multi-touch but your i-Mate couldn't, here's how!

PlayStation 3 PlayTV is Non-Transferable After All If this is true, it looks like it will be an epic fail of a product...