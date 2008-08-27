Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

iControlPad Game Accessory for iPhone Has Shoulder Buttons I'm not entirely sure how this will work, but retro gaming on the go is awesome.

PlayStation 3 Firmware 2.5 To Bring Screengrabbing? Finally! How did we all survive without the ability to take screenshots?

Panasonic Updates 103-inch Plasma, Drops Price by One Car the quetion now is how can you afford not to own one.

Phew: Cute iPhone Factory Girl Didn't Get Fired Thank God! I don't know about you guys, but I was really worried.

Secret Origin of the OLPC: Genius, Hubris and the Birth of the Netbook A fascinating exclusive look at the start of the Netbook fad.

Kindle Rumours Say Next Version Coming Fall Will Be Thinner, Cheaper, Much More Stylish But don't expect to see it in Australia...