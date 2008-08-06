How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

Mojave Experiment Goes Awry, Some Guy Loads Vista on his PlayStation 3 What would drive a man to do this to himself?

Olympus and Panasonic Launch Micro Four Thirds System For Smaller, Rangefinder-Like Digicams This is big news, but the new models will have to be a pretty attractive price for it to really take off, I think.

Hands On: Jetpack! If you were jealous yesterday, you'll be overcome with envy today. And is it just me, or doed the main guy sound like a Kiwi?

Chair Made from Torpedo-Lifting Jaws from a Nuclear Sub Will Cradle Your Explosive Parts US$37,000 for a chair? This world is so crazy sometimes...

Guest Review: Millennium Falcon Legacy Edition by Heroes Producer Jesse Alexander Do you think he likes it?

Steve Jobs's Entire 'MobileMe Is Fail' Email Good to see they can own up to it, even if it's just to themselves.

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

