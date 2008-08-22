How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

breakfast-muffins.jpgKDDI's Concept Mobile Phone is Half Transformer, Half Musical Box At least it's not a Nokia - Nokia Transformers are Decepticons, remember?

Bloo Balls Custom PC Case Mod is a Whole New Kind of Punk I could actually consider moving back to Windows for one of these...

Kitchen Oil Fires Have Pretty, Weird Solution: Flower Fire Extinguishers What's the bet the inventors of this were smoking something when they came up with the idea?

Cut-the-Crap iPhone Headset Battlemodo Quite the handy guide here, if you're looking to replace the white buds...

Exporting Songs From Rock Band 1 to Rock Band 2 Will Require Code, Five Bucks, HDD Space F%*k! This game keeps getting better, yet we still can't buy it legitimately!

iTunes Blocked in China Over Free Tibet Album? Come on China... did you think we wouldn't notice?

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

