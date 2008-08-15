Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Thank God It's Friday!

UK School-Kids Get iPod-Controlling Uniforms: Teachers Despair Lucky bastards! When I was at school, taking a Walkman on the train meant detention. How times have changed...

iPhone 3G's Download Speed Woes Get Surveyed by Wired Go and let them know what you think.

MotoPod Solves The Eternal Problem: What Do I Do With My Motorcycle When I'm Flying My Cessna? It's like the ultimate vehicle!

How the OLPC Changed Laptops Forever: The Untold Story Ever wondered what started the ultraportable laptop craze? All the answers are here.

Bacon Sets Off Airport Bomb Detector Well, we know that this couldn't have been the work of an Islamic terrorist...