Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

UK School-Kids Get iPod-Controlling Uniforms: Teachers Despair Lucky bastards! When I was at school, taking a Walkman on the train meant detention. How times have changed...

iPhone 3G's Download Speed Woes Get Surveyed by Wired Go and let them know what you think.

MotoPod Solves The Eternal Problem: What Do I Do With My Motorcycle When I'm Flying My Cessna? It's like the ultimate vehicle!

How the OLPC Changed Laptops Forever: The Untold Story Ever wondered what started the ultraportable laptop craze? All the answers are here.

Bacon Sets Off Airport Bomb Detector Well, we know that this couldn't have been the work of an Islamic terrorist...

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

