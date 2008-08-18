Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

Sorry for the delayed wrap - our CMS tried to take a sickie. We're back to normal now, so here's the best of the weekend posts:

Quarter Million Dollars of Digital Photo Gear in a Single Photo That's a lot of camera kit!

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Review (Verdict: The First Star Wars Movie You Will Truly Hate) Well, there's no way I could misunderstand that review...

Vivid Gallery of High Speed Photography I wonder how much the kit that took these photos is worth? Ghostface Killah's Iron Man Cameo Finally Sees the Light Of Day Personally couldn't give a crap about Ghostface Killah, but it's an Iron Man deleted scene!

Bono Loves Own Voice So Much He Blasts New U2 Album Loud Enough for Fan to Record, Leak It Low-tech piracy at its best. Stephen Colbert Isn't Afraid of the iPhone's Kill Switch Which is why you should be afraid of Stephen Colbert!