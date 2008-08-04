Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

Winglet Personal Transport to Keep Increasing J-Lo's Arse Size
A Segway competitor? Really? Why, Toyota? Why?
Lego Robot Sends Pictures from Space, Wishes It Had Lasers to Annihilate Us All
Lightsaber Chopsticks Lay Waste to General Tso Chicken
Full-Size Cardboard Aston Martin for Papier-Mâché Bonds
Futuristic Dinosaur Eel Fish Armour Would Protect Soldiers With Scales, Sans Smelly Odours
A Segway competitor? Really? Why, Toyota? Why?
Lego Robot Sends Pictures from Space, Wishes It Had Lasers to Annihilate Us All
This is SO cool!
Lightsaber Chopsticks Lay Waste to General Tso Chicken
If there's anybody heading to Japan, I need these.
Full-Size Cardboard Aston Martin for Papier-Mâché Bonds
Can anybody tell me: where does art end and crazy begin? (This is still awesome though!)
Futuristic Dinosaur Eel Fish Armour Would Protect Soldiers With Scales, Sans Smelly Odours
Once again, nature trumps science...