Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Winglet Personal Transport to Keep Increasing J-Lo's Arse Size
A Segway competitor? Really? Why, Toyota? Why?

Lego Robot Sends Pictures from Space, Wishes It Had Lasers to Annihilate Us All
This is SO cool!

Lightsaber Chopsticks Lay Waste to General Tso Chicken
If there's anybody heading to Japan, I need these.

Full-Size Cardboard Aston Martin for Papier-Mâché Bonds
Can anybody tell me: where does art end and crazy begin? (This is still awesome though!)

Futuristic Dinosaur Eel Fish Armour Would Protect Soldiers With Scales, Sans Smelly Odours
Once again, nature trumps science...

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

