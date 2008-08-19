Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

breakfast-peanutbutter.jpgiPhone Jailbreak Now QuickPwned: No Need for iTunes-Based Restore If jailbreaking's your thing, then this, too, is your thing. Lumitop Bras Add Eye-Grabbing Glows to Lady-Chests Are there any women out there who would wear this in public? If there are, welcome to Giz!

Guy Builds Olympic Village Replica with 140,000 Playing Cards I don't know if I should be blown away by this is or concerned for the mental health of someone who would do this.

Zapp Brannigan Ray Gun For Sale (Only Shot Once At Disgruntled Underling) Anybody taking note - this is officially now on my Xmas wishlist...

Rock Band and Guitar Hero Instruments Will Finally Play Nice Together on PS3 This might actually make Rock Band affordable, if the going rumours are true...

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

