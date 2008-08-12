How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

breakfast-peanutbutter.jpg

Footprint Fireworks Were Faked into Olympics Opening TV Show They faked it? No! My life is ruined!

Russian Hacker Mob Takes Over Georgian Web During Invasion It just goes to show that the Internet is the latest battleground for war.

Three Million iPhones 3G Sold in One Month, Says Analyst Who Is Not Gene Munster That's a lot of iPhones!

Braille Karaoke Good For Blind, Even Better for Deaf Great idea, but I can't see this making its way into too many karaoke bars.

Robots Go Mano a Mano With Medieval Weapons It's fighting robots - what's not to like?

Olympics Watching: Ultimate PC/HDTV Strategy Guide I always hate listening to the US complain about something they have that's infinitely better than what we have in Australia, but I keep linking to it. Is there something wrong with me?

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles