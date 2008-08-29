Bravia VPL-HW10, An Amazing HD Projector for only US$3,000?

Projectors can be tricky. You read their stats and everything looks good. But the better things look, the more likely the price is ridiculously high, or at least too much to justify for the average WASP home theatre. The Sony Bravia VPL-HW10, however, actually looks pretty fantastic if Sony Insider is right about their projected US$3,000 pricetag. Just check out these specs:

•1080P

•30,000:1 Contrast Ratio

•2.5ms Response Time

•8-Stage Image Processing

•22db Operating Noise

•x.v.Color (Twice the gamut of sRGB)

The Bravia's only number that seems reasonable is its 1000 lumens of brightness. It's definitely good to see that projectors are staying every bit as tempting as modern TVs, if not more. [Sony Insider]