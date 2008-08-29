How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bravia VPL-HW10, An Amazing HD Projector for only US$3,000?

Projectors can be tricky. You read their stats and everything looks good. But the better things look, the more likely the price is ridiculously high, or at least too much to justify for the average WASP home theatre. The Sony Bravia VPL-HW10, however, actually looks pretty fantastic if Sony Insider is right about their projected US$3,000 pricetag. Just check out these specs:

•1080P
•30,000:1 Contrast Ratio
•2.5ms Response Time
•8-Stage Image Processing
•22db Operating Noise
•x.v.Color (Twice the gamut of sRGB)

The Bravia's only number that seems reasonable is its 1000 lumens of brightness. It's definitely good to see that projectors are staying every bit as tempting as modern TVs, if not more. [Sony Insider]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles