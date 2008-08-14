How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Brando's USB Webcam Mirror is Voyeur's Product in Thin Disguise

"Now, you can always look beautiful when you are videoconferencing with your friend," says Brando. A mirror with LED lights and a concealed camera behind the mirror face... it's not really for that purpose, is it? Aha: it "can also be used as a spy web came" [sic]the sales pitch goes on, for peering at well-lit unsuspecting people at inappropriate moments. It's got 24 white LEDs, an adjustable-focus lens on a 1.3-megapixel cam and stands 10-inches high. Yours, for narcissistic vid conferencing or peeping-Tom purposes, for US$79. [Brando]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

