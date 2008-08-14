Brando's USB Webcam Mirror is Voyeur's Product in Thin Disguise

"Now, you can always look beautiful when you are videoconferencing with your friend," says Brando. A mirror with LED lights and a concealed camera behind the mirror face... it's not really for that purpose, is it? Aha: it "can also be used as a spy web came" [sic]the sales pitch goes on, for peering at well-lit unsuspecting people at inappropriate moments. It's got 24 white LEDs, an adjustable-focus lens on a 1.3-megapixel cam and stands 10-inches high. Yours, for narcissistic vid conferencing or peeping-Tom purposes, for US$79. [Brando]