Until now to telescopic-zoom an image with your iPhone 3G involved a quick sprint in the general direction of your photo's subject: But now Brando has a version of their telescope add-on for the phone. The lens is a 6x zoom bolt-on, and comes with a transparent mounting system/iPhone case much as before. It's also still very awkward looking: You won't be sneaking up to many curtains to peep unnoticed with this in your mitts. Available now for US$19. [Brando]