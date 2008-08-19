Brando's Mini Universal Battery Charger is Jawsome, USB-Powered

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Brando has a new universal battery charger available, working on the same jaw-grip/adjustable electric contacts principle as Thanko's version before. This time though, the gizmo is designed to be portable and draw its power from a USB source and it's got "high capability switch power supply with efficient transforming." It's even keyring mountable. So if you're constantly charging up a variety of batteries for all your gear, and don't fancy hauling all the power bricks around this might be an elegant solution. Can be yours now, for US$12. [Brando]

