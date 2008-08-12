Braille Karaoke Good For Blind, Even Better for Deaf

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Two Japanese companies are teaming up to develop a karaoke system for the blind called the Seika. Hooking up to a PC via USB, custom software will import karaoke lyrics and convert them into 40 characters of braille on a separate "display." The result is a realtime, networkable lyrics feed for those who may not have a particular song memorised, creating a world where disability hampers no one from torturing their friends with drunken cacophony. The system is still in development, but signs look good for Seika to make it stateside when it's released. [Telesoft via CrunchGear]

