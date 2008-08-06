Boynq's Iris Webcam Has a Touch of Anglepoise in its Design

*Squeak* Hello. I'm Pixar's famous Anglepoise lamp... yes, the one from the CGI film. *Squeak* I'm here to complain about this new Iris webcam from Boynq, which takes a few too many design cues from me and my fellow lamp kind. Look at it: it's unmistakable isn't it? As well as a VGA webcam, it's got a 5W RMS speaker and an 8-LED light. Now, call me a drama queen but I think that's taking things a bit too far.

Looking like the classic Anglepoise and acting as a desk lamp? Naughty. *Squeak* At least that other 4-in-1 webcam looked pretty different. I know it's just US$59, but you can't beat an original, know what I'm saying? *Squeak* Right, now we understand each other, I've got stuff to do. Where'd that ball go? *Hop hop hop...* [Everything USB]