You don't know what happens on your desk when you are out of the office. What if your 4-port USB hub is carrying on a torrid affair with your Newton's cradle? Well, the cat will be out of the bag if you show up to work one day and find a Boynq Swing USB hub sitting on your desk. Outside of the unique design, the Swing hub also features a DC power jack and surge protection for around US$24. [Buy.com (currently sold out) via Gadget Life via TRFJ via DVICE]