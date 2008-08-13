Blurred Photos Show Latest Motorola RAZR VE20 Coming to Sprint

Over at PhoneArena they've got a bunch of pics that show the upcoming new Motorola RAZR phone, the VE20. Through the blur you can see the phone is mirrored, features the classic laser-cut keypad and has a touch-sensitive pad on the outer shell like the V9m. The phone has a 2-megapixel cam, a QVGA main display which is "very crisp" and will apparently be the first phone to allow you listen to as well as watch NFL broadcasts through the NFL Mobile Live application. It's due to be a Sprint exclusive, out August 17th. [PhoneArena]