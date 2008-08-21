Bloo Balls Custom PC Case Mod is a Whole New Kind of Punk

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This custom case mod made for Bit-Tech is just eye-grabbingly bizarre... from the outside alone. Built by a guy called Craig, Bloo Balls was over a year in the making, which included and a whole lot of careful design, redesign and fabrication. There's a mass of careful plexiglass-carving in there, including a hand-made, custom-crafted liquid cooling system for both P4 processor and northbridge. Plumbing and CPUs don't often mix, which is why the build included one fried motherboard. Check out the gallery: it's amazing, inside and out. So amazing, it almost warrants its own genre name... we're just wondering what to call it.

blooballsBloo Balls: Initial conceptblooballsblooballsblooballsblooballsblooballsblooballs

That pic is of the guts of the beast—it's all glistening plexiglass and copper plumbing. And in my mind that sets off a "steampunk-meets Buck Rogers-style retro sci-fi" feeling, complete with flashing lights and lurid plastic colours, but without Tweaky. But that name isn't catchy enough. Over to you guys...

