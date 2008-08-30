Blaupunkt Travel Pilot N700 Overlays Directions on Live Video, Reads Street Signs

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In the last few months car navigation systems have seen a variety of enhancements, from aerial photography to 3d city modelling to live traffic data and internet connectivity. None, however, have done live video. The Travel Pilot N700 has a small camera stuck on the back of the windshield-mounted unit that feeds live video on which navigation instructions are superimposed. The unit also features voice control, live traffic info, WLAN and Bluetooth connectivity and the ability to read and warn of traffic signs with the integrated camera. The price is expected to be about US$740, but the N700 is exclusive to Europe, for now. Video demo after the jump. [Motor Authority via Navigadget]

