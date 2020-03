So after much to-ing and fro-ing, it looks like BlackBerry Storms are BlackBerry Thunders ("...and violets are blue, I'm schizophrenic, and so am I" as a schoolyard song used to go.) The same device will bear two names: Storm for Verizon, Thunder for others like Rogers and Vodafone. It seems like there'll be an 8GB microSD card along with the phone, which has a 3.5mm headset jack, and pre-installed SIM card, though the box suggests there's no Wi-Fi. [Engadgetmobile via BoyGeniusReport]