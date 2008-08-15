BlackBerry Javelin Live Comparison Shot: More Svelte Than the Curve

We've seen some nice renders of the BlackBerry Javelin, but it's hard to get a sense of size from them. So, here's a shot of it in between the Curve (which it'll probably be replacing) and the 8800. While it's just about the same height as the Curve, it's definitely smaller and thinner—which means it's way tinier than the Bold too, since it's one of the larger devices has RIM put out in a while. With Wi-Fi and GPS, Javelin's looking like a solid follow up to the Curve. [Howard Forums via Crackberry]