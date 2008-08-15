How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

BlackBerry Javelin Live Comparison Shot: More Svelte Than the Curve

We've seen some nice renders of the BlackBerry Javelin, but it's hard to get a sense of size from them. So, here's a shot of it in between the Curve (which it'll probably be replacing) and the 8800. While it's just about the same height as the Curve, it's definitely smaller and thinner—which means it's way tinier than the Bold too, since it's one of the larger devices has RIM put out in a while. With Wi-Fi and GPS, Javelin's looking like a solid follow up to the Curve. [Howard Forums via Crackberry]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles