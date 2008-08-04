Blackberry Flowberry Theme is for Closet Mac Admirers Who Can't Pull the Trigger

The brand spankin' new Flowberry theme is full of icons for the Blackberry owner who really wants to own an Apple product, like the iPhone or MacBook Pro, but can't quite commit. As you'll see from the video, there's a pseudo Cover Flow quality to the latest effort from bplay, but that's about it. And, just like the iTunes Store and other Apple products, the theme's home screen icons are locked in, giving you that DRM feeling without actually having to deal with DRM.

Bplay says Flowberry is compatible with all device software, but works best with version 4.3 or higher. The unchangeable home screen icons are: Messages, Calendar, Address Book, Media, SMS/MMS, BlackBerry Messenger, MemoPad, and Keyboard Lock [Bplay via Crackberry]