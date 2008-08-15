BlackBerry Earrings Shows That You're Nerdy, Kinda Unstable

Those gals looking for the best way to score a business man that's a little too attached to his BlackBerry should look no further than these BlackBerry earrings. Not only does it constantly remind him that he should check his email, it shows that you're into his techno lust, which is hard to do short of actually outfitting your own apartment in gadgets. For US$19, it's the cheapest way to attract nerds in a coffee shop short of wearing a shirt that says "I dress like slave Leia on the weekends." [Etsy via Geeksugar]