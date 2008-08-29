If you were feverishly anticipating a mobile phone this year, it was one of two phones: the iPhone 3G or this phone. The BlackBerry Bold is RIM's most powerful, polished handset ever. With 3G, a glossy new UI, a real web browser, serious hardware and an almost beautiful body, the Bold doesn't redefine the BlackBerry experience, but it does elevate to the highest point its ever been.
BlackBerry Bold Review
