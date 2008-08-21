BlackBerry 8210 and 8820 Flip Phones Leaked by Web Retailer

A tiny mistake by online retailer Expansys has revealed two new quad-band BlackBerry clamshell phones. Some info on the 8220 has surfaced before, but the 8210 seems new. The phones are apparently very similar, with both having a 2.6-inch internal 240x 320 pixel screen, a small 160 x 128 external screen, and clamshell format. Both have SureType keyboards and a trackball, 2-megapixel cam and microSD expansion. But while the 8210 has in-built GPS, the 8220 sports Wi-Fi connectivity. There was no release date or price available on the leaked page before it was whipped down by Expansys. [Reghardware]