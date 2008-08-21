How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

BlackBerry 8210 and 8820 Flip Phones Leaked by Web Retailer

A tiny mistake by online retailer Expansys has revealed two new quad-band BlackBerry clamshell phones. Some info on the 8220 has surfaced before, but the 8210 seems new. The phones are apparently very similar, with both having a 2.6-inch internal 240x 320 pixel screen, a small 160 x 128 external screen, and clamshell format. Both have SureType keyboards and a trackball, 2-megapixel cam and microSD expansion. But while the 8210 has in-built GPS, the 8220 sports Wi-Fi connectivity. There was no release date or price available on the leaked page before it was whipped down by Expansys. [Reghardware]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles