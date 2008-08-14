How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bill Gates Predicts the Future, Again

If you thought you were going to stop hearing about Bill Gates after his farewell, check out his latest predictions about what's going to be cooking in the next decade, straight from Microsoft Asia research arm's 10th Anniversary forum:

• The Internet will lead to a software revolution.

People often talk about this as the Internet service revolution. That will eventually lead to machines that have lots of server capacity, lots of low-cost computing, low-cost storage. And that will let us write software in an even more ambitious way, eliminating the last constraints we have.

• Computer interfaces will include touch, speech, and vision

They [computer interfaces]are fairly developed in the labs, I can say that in 10 years will be widespread.

• Artificial intelligence in robots. Maybe.

You might get artificial intelligence or robotics, but those are still so undeveloped, at least in terms of widespread impact.

Is that it? Google apps, iPhones, and halfwit robots? That's the future? Didn't all this nothingness actually happen in this decade? Oh the humanity. [CNN]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles