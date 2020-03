This is a model of Shanghai as projected for 2020 by Chinese authorities. At 1,000 square feet, it's perhaps the biggest model of a city in the world, and—for sure—the best place ever for two grown men to wear their Gamera and Godzilla latex costumes and fight to death. The gigantic dimensions and the detail shown in the photographs are just mind-blowing.

To death I say! Jason, I'm ready. [Flickr via Neatorama]