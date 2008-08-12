I was fortunate enough to see an advanced screening oflast night, and it was fantastic. The one thing that really stood out for me though was that Writer/Director/Actor Ben Stiller must be a Gizmodo fan - there were gadget references everywhere.

Without spoiling too much, let's just say that TiVo plays a big part, as do satellite phones and private jets. Plus there's a rather lengthy explanation on why Blu-ray won the format war (yep - porn and the PS3), which you wouldn't normally associate with a movie set in a jungle.

Definitely worth checking out when it launches next week.