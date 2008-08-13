How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Bed Made of DC-9 Fins Lets You Join Mile High Club at Sea Level

A chair made of torpedo-launcher parts just wouldn't say "come hither" to techy ladies in the same way as this bed from Motoart. Dubbed Mile High, you can tell it's aimed at the sexier end of the geek furniture market, partly as it's marketed with a "a wonderful playground for you and your co-pilot" slogan, and especially when you notice the line of glowing red LEDs that pimp the frame's lower edge. The 3.4 by 2.3 metre bed is made of two DC-9 stabiliser fins and a C-130 inner flap. And if there's a particular aviator you want to attract between the sheets, you'll likely have to save up: it's price on application only, which generally means lots of dollars. [MotoArt via TFTS]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

