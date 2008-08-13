Bed Made of DC-9 Fins Lets You Join Mile High Club at Sea Level

A chair made of torpedo-launcher parts just wouldn't say "come hither" to techy ladies in the same way as this bed from Motoart. Dubbed Mile High, you can tell it's aimed at the sexier end of the geek furniture market, partly as it's marketed with a "a wonderful playground for you and your co-pilot" slogan, and especially when you notice the line of glowing red LEDs that pimp the frame's lower edge. The 3.4 by 2.3 metre bed is made of two DC-9 stabiliser fins and a C-130 inner flap. And if there's a particular aviator you want to attract between the sheets, you'll likely have to save up: it's price on application only, which generally means lots of dollars. [MotoArt via TFTS]