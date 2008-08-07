BBQ Grill Casemod is Cookin' Up Some Gaming Goodness

With all of the heat a serious gaming rig can produce, it was only a matter of time before someone got the bright idea to turn a grill into a PC case. There isn't any information as far as specs are concerned, but we can see that this QuakeCon competitor has a decent sized monitor mounted inside the lid with some orange glowing fans in the range representing hot coals. It's a nice casemod—but unless he has some sort of setup that can cook burgers with processor heat I'm not all that impressed.

[Big Download via Technabob via DVICE]